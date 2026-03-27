Stray dogs maul goats in Dindigul

DINDIGUL: Four goats were killed after more than five stray dogs entered a shed and attacked them at Kanjanayakkanpatti near Ayakudi in Dindigul district on Friday early morning.
The goats belonged to Pugazhendhi (26), son of Thangaraj, who rears livestock in a shed near his house. He rushed to the spot on hearing the animals’ cries and chased the dogs away, but four goats had already died. Revenue and animal husbandry department officials were informed.
Village Administrative Officer Premkumar and veterinary doctor Nandakumar inspected the spot. Pugazhendhi sought compensation for the loss and urged authorities to take steps to prevent stray dog attacks. In September last year, dogs had entered the same shed and killed a sheep.