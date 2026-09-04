Stray dogs maul 75-year-old to death in Thanjavur

According to sources, Chinnadurai, a resident of Jayankondam in Ariyalur, had been living on a pavement at Old Palakkarai in Kumbakonam on the Palakkarai-Chennai road. Late on Wednesday, a few passersby saw a severely injured Chinnadurai and contacted the 108 ambulance service. The ambulance soon reached the spot and rescued the old man and rushed him to Kumbakonam GH.

The Kumbakonam taluk police later reached the spot from where Chinnadurai was rescued and retrieved CCTV footage covering the spot. The police said they were shocked to see the old man being attacked by more than 10 dogs for a few minutes.

Chinnadurai, who was feeble due to his advanced age, could not fight back or escape from the ferocious dogs. He sustained severe injuries in his face, hands, belly and legs, they said.