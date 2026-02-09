Stray dogs kill 44 goats across Erode, Coimbatore

At Gnanipalayam near Vellode in Erode, a pack of stray dogs entered the shed of Palanisamy, a farmer and attacked the goats at night. “He took the goats for grazing during the day and tied them in the shed near his house in the evening before retiring for the night. The ferocious attack left 16 goats dead and over 15 others severely injured,” said police.

The incident came to light on Monday morning, when Palanisamy discovered the carcasses inside the shed and alerted authorities. A team, including Village Administrative Officer Tamilarasi, Revenue Inspector Sathyabama and a veterinarian, arrived and inspected the spot. The Vellode police have registered a case, and an inquiry is underway. Farmers urged the state government to take stringent measures to control the stray dog menace and compensate the farmers for the loss.