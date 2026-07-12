Stray dogs attack, kill deer, peacocks in Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram districts

CHENNAI: Deer and peacocks venturing into residential areas in search of drinking water have been attacked and killed by stray dogs in Chengalpattu and Kancheepuram districts.
Reserve forests along the East Coast Road, including Kalpakkam, are home to large numbers of deer, peacocks and other wildlife.
With natural water sources drying up during the peak summer, many animals leave the forests in search of water. A few days ago at Kodur village near Koovathur, a deer that had wandered into the village to drink water was surrounded by more than five stray dogs and mauled to death.
Residents who found the carcass in the morning informed the police and the Forest Department. Police recovered the remains and sent them to a veterinary hospital for a post-mortem. An investigation is underway.
Earlier this week, a peacock was found dead in Sornapuri Avenue near Tollgate in Kancheepuram. Forest officials suspect the bird may also have entered the locality in search of water and could have been attacked by stray dogs, the exact cause of death is yet to be confirmed.
Wildlife enthusiasts said that such incidents were becoming more frequent across Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram and the Chennai suburbs during the summer as animals leave forests in search of water. They have urged the Forest Department to reinstall water troughs inside reserve forests, as was done several years ago, to ensure wildlife has access to drinking water within its habitat.