Stray dogs attack, kill deer, peacocks in Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram districts

Reserve forests along the East Coast Road, including Kalpakkam, are home to large numbers of deer, peacocks and other wildlife.

With natural water sources drying up during the peak summer, many animals leave the forests in search of water. A few days ago at Kodur village near Koovathur, a deer that had wandered into the village to drink water was surrounded by more than five stray dogs and mauled to death.

Residents who found the carcass in the morning informed the police and the Forest Department. Police recovered the remains and sent them to a veterinary hospital for a post-mortem. An investigation is underway.