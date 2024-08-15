Stray dog bites four including 4-yr-old

CHENNAI: A four-year-old boy who was playing with his father was chased and bitten by a stray dog in Cheyyur on Tuesday. He was among four people who were attacked by stray dogs, which triggered anger and panic among the public who have been complaining about the menace in the recent past.

According to officials, Daniel of Vellimedu in Cheyyur was playing with his son Jeffrin (4) outside their house on Tuesday evening. Suddenly, a stray dog chased the boy and bit him on his shoulders. Jeffrin was rushed to Cheyyur GH, from where he was referred to the Chengalpattu GH. Officials said he is currently undergoing treatment at the hospital.

In a similar incident in the same neighbourhood, Vignesh (30) of the same locality also suffered a dog bite on his legs and was admitted to the hospital. Two other people in the locality were also attacked by stray dog on the same day.

The stray attacks spread panic among the people, especially after news came about the death of a boy from Arakkonam, who died in Chengalpattu GH in a suspected rabies infection case.

The people of Cheyyur, a village located along the East Coast Road, have raised complaints about stray dog menace that has increased, making it unsafe for the public to even walk on the streets. Many alleged that the village panchayat has not taken any measures to address the issue.

This is the latest in a series of stray dog attack cases reported in Tamil Nadu this year, some of which even resulted in fatalities.

According to official data, there were 2,42,782 dog bite cases and 22 rabies deaths till June. To put this in perspective, the numbers for the whole of 2023 were 4,41,804 bites and 18 deaths. If the menace continues at this rate, the deaths will cross the five-year-high mark of 28 rabies fatalities recorded in 2022.