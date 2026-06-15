Strait strife: Three days on, crew use cold water to stop TN sailor’s body from decomposing

The Indian Embassy in Muscat said efforts were under way to facilitate the earliest repatriation of the mortal remains of Nishanth Uirthanathan, a native of Cruz Puram in Thoothukudi district, who was serving as Second Officer on MT Celestial Sea, which was searched by US Marines who are deployed to enforce the blockade of the Strait of Hormuz ordered by President Donald Trump.

While the vessel was anchored near Duqm Port off Oman coast, Nishanth fell seriously ill on June 8 and died on June 11 after he did not get timely assistance despite repeated requests for medical evacuation.