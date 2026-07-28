STP work at lake in Coimbatore suspended after residents' protest

Following strong objections from residents, farmers and other stakeholders, Corporation Commissioner Katta Ravi Teja assured the gathering that he would conduct an on-site inspection within a week and announced that construction would remain suspended until then.

During the grievance meeting, residents submitted around 80 petitions to Mayor R Ranganayaki and the Commissioner, urging the Corporation to abandon the proposed STP at the lake. The project has been facing sustained opposition, with residents and farmers staging a hunger strike in recent days demanding that it be scrapped or shifted to another location.

The petitioners argued that the proposed facility could contaminate groundwater, create public health concerns, lead to loss of biodiversity and compromise the lake's future potential to store fresh water. They reiterated their demand that the project be relocated.