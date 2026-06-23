Storm-hit barges moved to Pamban harbour

The vessels had arrived from Nagapattinam about a month ago for the deployment of artificial coral reef blocks in the Gulf of Mannar to support fish breeding and marine conservation efforts.

After carrying out reef-laying work in the Pamban sea area, the barges proceeded towards the Mookkaiyur coast near Sayalkudi. However, strong winds and turbulent sea conditions forced both vessels ashore near Mariyur beach a few weeks ago.

Crew members, with the assistance of three fishing boats, managed to secure the barges and prevent further damage.