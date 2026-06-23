Storm-hit barges moved to Pamban harbour

RAMANATHAPURAM: Two barges that had run aground near Mariyur coast following rough seas and strong winds in the Gulf of Mannar have been safely brought to the Pamban Kundukal Deep-Sea Fishing Harbour, officials said.
The vessels had arrived from Nagapattinam about a month ago for the deployment of artificial coral reef blocks in the Gulf of Mannar to support fish breeding and marine conservation efforts.
After carrying out reef-laying work in the Pamban sea area, the barges proceeded towards the Mookkaiyur coast near Sayalkudi. However, strong winds and turbulent sea conditions forced both vessels ashore near Mariyur beach a few weeks ago.
Crew members, with the assistance of three fishing boats, managed to secure the barges and prevent further damage.
The two vessels have now been moved to the Kundukal harbour and are being prepared for their return voyage to Nagapattinam.
Crew members said the engines of both barges were damaged after they ran aground and that the vessels suffered extensive structural damage in several places. They estimated the combined loss at more than Rs 1 crore.
The barges are expected to leave for Nagapattinam after repair and safety assessments are completed.