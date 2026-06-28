Stop assistant professor recruitment, probe anomalies first, CPI tells TN goverment 

In a statement, CPI State secretary M Veerapandian alleged that the results released by the Teachers Recruitment Board (TRB) pointed to serious anomalies in the evaluation process. The recruitment examination, held on December 27 last year, was taken by 42,064 candidates. While results for five subjects were announced in February, the remaining results were released on Friday.

Veerapandian claimed that several candidates who had scored 111 out of 150 marks in the subject-specific objective section of the examination had been awarded zero marks in the descriptive paper. "It is impossible to believe that candidates who demonstrated such a high level of subject knowledge could score zero in an essay after choosing a topic of their preference," he said.