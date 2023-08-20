Stop smuggling of minerals to Kerala: Anbumani

CHENNAI: Pointing out that tonnes of minerals were transported to Kerala from Tamil Nadu, PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss urged the State government to prevent this and take action against officials, who are facilitating the illegal transportation.

In a statement, Anbumani said that minerals are being smuggled to Kerala from the south and western districts of Tamil Nadu.

"Granites are being taken out from Kanyakumari and Tirunelveli districts. Gravel stones and M-sand are being transported from Coimbatore and Tirupur districts. Several trucks are carrying the minerals. All minerals are transported illegally," he alleged.

He added that the smuggling is impacting the environment.

"Granite is being mined from below ground by using explosives. Due to this, residents live in fear. Also, trucks are causing accidents. Madurai Bench of Madras High Court has ordered the State government to close all illegal quarries in Southern districts. But no action has been taken. Officials are also not taking action despite complaints," he said.

He opined that the government has a responsibility to prevent smuggling.

The government should close all illegal quarries, and check posts should be installed on the State borders.

"Action should be taken against officials who support the smuggling," he urged.