Stop preaching on social justice, Anbumani tells DMK, AIADMK

COIMBATORE: PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss on Wednesday asked DMK and AIADMK not to preach them on social justice. Speaking to the media, on the sidelines of a campaign for his wife Sowmiya Anbumani and Dharmapuri candidate, Anbumani said PMK never compromised on its policy of social justice even when it was in alliance with BJP.

“PMK founder Ramadoss has been fighting for the cause of social justice over the last 44 years. What did Chief Minister MK Stalin and AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami do for the cause of social justice?,” he said adding, former chief ministers M Karunanidhi andJ Jayalalithaa have toiled for social justice.