Stop outsourcing of jobs in Aavin and other PSUs, says Anbumani

CHENNAI: Pointing out to allegations of appointing child laborers in Aavin facility in Ambattur, PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss has urged the state to stop outsourcing of staff in public undertakings and government departments.

Anbumani in a statement said that there is an allegation that child labours were employed in Ambattur facility and salary for the last two months has been withheld. “Protests conducted by the workers demanding salary is evident that child labourers were employed. Aavin has also not denied the allegations,” he said.

He opined that the reason for human rights violations in the facility is the practice of outsourcing jobs. “Even though the outsourcing firm sent child labourers, the Aavin employed them. While the Aavin paid the salaries of the workers to the outsourcing firm, the firm failed to pay the minor workers. Aavin failed to address this. Outsourcing of employees annuls the labour rights. Outsourcing method is being followed in universities, transport corporations and public sector undertakings. Presently, D category are being employed through outsourcing, there is also plans to appoint C category employees. Government is not monitoring whether salaries are given properly to the workers or the workers are mentally and physically eligible,” he said.

Anbumani warned as the government does not know about the background of the outsourced employees, there is a threat that some workers may use government offices to do anti-social activities.

While urging the government to take action against those, who used child labourers and provide salaries, he also demanded to avoid outsourcing method in government departments and public undertakings.