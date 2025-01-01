Stop making preventive arrests: CPM to TN police

CHENNAI: CPM state secretary K Balakrishnan on Wednesday urged the State police to stop preventive arrests for even holding a protest, as this would only damage the state government's reputation.

"Holding campaigns and protests are fundamental rights granted by the Constitution in the democratic system. But in Tamil Nadu, the police are reluctant to permit demonstrations, processions, and street gatherings. Furthermore, precautionary arrest by the police for anything is unacceptable," Balakrishnan said in a statement.

He pointed out that the police had arrested his party workers who staged a protest seeking patta in a small village called Periya Talappadi in Krishnagiri district. "This bad approach of the police will only tarnish the reputation of the state government, so we urge the police to change their approach and act within the law, " he said.