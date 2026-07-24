Stop illegal mining, judges order Madurai Collector

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Thursday restrained the operation of alleged illegal sand quarries in Melur and surrounding areas of Madurai district, expressing serious concern over the large-scale exploitation of natural resources. The court warned that it could summon the Madurai district Collector in person if immediate action was not taken to curb the illegal quarrying activities.
A Division Bench comprising Justices CV Karthikeyan and S Sakthivel passed the interim order while hearing a public interest litigation alleging rampant illegal sand mining in Melur, Thiruvadavur, Idaiyapatti, Kidaripatti, Poigaikarapatti, Ilanjipatti and Sathirapatti.
According to the petitioner, illegal quarrying has been carried out on government poramboke lands and tank areas without any statutory permission. It was alleged that soil had been excavated beyond a depth of 30 feet, severely affecting groundwater levels and destroying natural water channels originating from the Alagar Hills forest area, thereby impacting irrigation.
The petition further alleged that more than 250 lorry loads of sand were being transported every day with the connivance of officials of the Revenue and Geology and Mining Departments using forged transport permits. Despite complaints to the district Collector and departmental authorities, no effective action had been taken, it was submitted.
During the hearing, the petitioner's counsel produced photographs, videos and drone footage purportedly showing large-scale illegal mining over the past week.
After examining the material, the Bench questioned the State as to how heavy earthmovers and numerous lorries could operate on such a scale without the knowledge of the authorities.
The judges observed that complaints to the police were routinely redirected to the Revenue Department and vice versa, while no criminal action had been initiated against those allegedly involved in the illegal mining.
Stating that the court could no longer remain a silent spectator to the plunder of natural resources, the Bench directed that "No quarrying or sand excavation should be permitted in the identified areas until further orders. It also directed the district Collector to intervene immediately and ensure implementation of the order."
The Bench cautioned that failure to take prompt action could compel the court to direct the personal appearance of the district Collector.
The court further directed the Collector, officials of the Geology and Mining Department and the police to file a compliance report by July 30. It warned that if illegal sand mining continued in the meantime, stringent action would be ordered against the officials concerned. The matter was then adjourned.