Stop illegal mining, judges order Madurai Collector

The petition further alleged that more than 250 lorry loads of sand were being transported every day with the connivance of officials of the Revenue and Geology and Mining Departments using forged transport permits. Despite complaints to the district Collector and departmental authorities, no effective action had been taken, it was submitted.

During the hearing, the petitioner's counsel produced photographs, videos and drone footage purportedly showing large-scale illegal mining over the past week.

After examining the material, the Bench questioned the State as to how heavy earthmovers and numerous lorries could operate on such a scale without the knowledge of the authorities.

The judges observed that complaints to the police were routinely redirected to the Revenue Department and vice versa, while no criminal action had been initiated against those allegedly involved in the illegal mining.