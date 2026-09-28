Stop glorifying devadasi system, says CPI state secretary M Veerapandian

In a statement, Veerapandian said the devadasi system involved girls, particularly from certain marginalised communities, being assigned to temple-related duties on the basis of caste and across generations. Girls aged between eight and 11 were allegedly forced into the system through rituals such as 'pottukattuthal', he said.

The women were subjected to severe labour exploitation and were also sexually exploited by landlords, temple officials and dominant sections of society, besides facing various forms of abuse, he said.

Progressive forces had fought for decades against the patriarchal and caste-based system that deprived women of their rights and dignity and reduced them to a state of servitude, Veerapandian said.