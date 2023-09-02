Stop giving cash for votes: Seeman

COIMBATORE: Naam Tamilar Katchi coordinator Seeman on Friday said the nation’s poll expenses would come down, if parties stop the practice of cash for votes.

Terming ‘one nation, one election’ as unnecessary, he questioned why such a move in a nation with diverse culture.

“The BJP bought the legislators by spending Rs 5,000 crore in Maharashtra. Is this not corruption? Does UP provide proper education, sanitation and medical facilities? Corruption by the BJP is endless. It was one among the reasons for BJP to loss the recent Assembly polls in Karnataka,” he told reporters. While welcoming the state unit of BJP for releasing DMK files on corruption, Seeman said a similar corruption list of AIADMK should also be released.

“The morning breakfast scheme in Tamil Nadu only shows children are in hunger even after the DMK and AIADMK ruled the state for 50 years,” he added.