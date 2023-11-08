Stop encroachment of a lake in Chengalpattu: PMK

CHENNAI: PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss has urged the state government to cancel patta given to a private real estate firm, which is allegedly trying to level a lake near Chennai, and demanded investigation against officials who provided the patta.

In a statement, Anbumani alleged that a real estate firm is trying to encroach upon Sitheri Lake in Kayarambedu village near Chengalpattu and convert it into plots for selling. The lake spreads over 21 acres.

"It is condemnable that the officials are handing over the lake to the firm despite the opposition of the public. Kayarambedu is an agricultural village and there are several channels carrying water to the lakes in the village, " he said.

Saying that the agricultural lands in the village are being converted into plots due to the rapid growth of Chennai. "Real estate firms across the country are camped in Kayarambedu and are buying farmlands in large numbers. The revenue officials are conniving with one such firm to hand over the lake, " he added.

Anbumani pointed out that a firm from another state has bought 100 acre land and bunds of the Sitheri lake were leveled. When inquiring about the leveling works, it came to light that Chengalpattu district revenue officials have issued patta.

"There are channels to the Sitheri Lake and once the lake fills, water will be carried to Kayarambedu Lake. How could patta be given against the lake that was being used for irrigation. The Supreme Court and High Courts are asking the government to restore water bodies that are encroached upon.

By pointing out court orders, the government is removing poor families that are living near the water bodies. But, the irrigation lake has been given to the real estate firms. How were the officials emboldened to do this? Investigation should be conducted, " he urged.

Anbumani also demanded the Chengalpattu district administration to cancel the patta and PMK will organize a protest if patta is not cancelled.