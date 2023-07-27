Stop construction of Thindivanam bus stand on lake: Anbumani

CHENNAI: PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss has urged the Villupuran district administration to stop the construction of a new bus stand in Thindivanam citing that the construction is being carried out on a water body.

In his letter to the District Collector, Anbumani said that it should bring happiness to persons like him, who are from Thindivanam as works of the bus stand in going at full speed.

"But it brings disappointment as it raises concern over the environment. Steps have been taken to construct a new bus stand since 1991, but was dropped as the site selected was mostly water bodies. After a long delay, works are being carried out near Chennai - Trichy National Highway. This land is also a water body, " he said.

He added that the site was once a huge lake but now the lake has been marked as suitable for construction.

"Even now, water would stagnate for one centimetre of rain. Recently, a lake close to the site was desilted at Rs. 48 Lakh. If the bus stand constructed, it would create irreversible damages to water flow and the environment. Collectorate, SP office, and other government offices in Villupuram have been constructed on a lake. Even for a small rain, water stagnation will occur. A similar situation will occur in Thindivanam bus stand also," he warned.

He pointed out a Madras High Court order that observed: "It would not be out of place to mention that on account of rampant encroachment on waterbodies and tanks the state of Tamil Nadu suffered drought and in contrast floods."

He also urged the collector to stop the works until land issues are resolved.