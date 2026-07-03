Stop alleged collection of bribes at paddy procurement centres: Anbumani Ramadoss

CHENNAI: PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss on Friday urged the Tamil Nadu government to immediately stop the alleged collection of bribes and excess paddy at Direct Paddy Procurement Centres, alleging that farmers continue to be exploited despite assurances from the present government.
In a statement, Anbumani said farmers in several districts, including the Cauvery Delta regions of Thanjavur, Tiruvarur and Mayiladuthurai, had complained that officials at procurement centres were collecting bribes ranging from Rs 40 to Rs 60 per paddy bag. He also alleged that farmers were being forced to provide 42 kg of paddy instead of the prescribed 40 kg per bag.
According to him, farmers lose around Rs 275 per quintal through cash payments and the collection of excess paddy during procurement. He described the practice as unjust, particularly at a time when farmers are already struggling to secure fair returns for their produce.
Anbumani said similar complaints had surfaced during the previous DMK government and recalled that Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay had promised during the Assembly election campaign to prevent such exploitation. However, he alleged that the practice had continued under the present administration.
The PMK president also referred to recent remarks by Food Minister Venkataraman, who had reportedly acknowledged the existence of bribe collection at some procurement centres. While stating that procurement centre employees deserved adequate wages and welfare measures, Anbumani said farmers should not be made to bear the burden of administrative shortcomings.
He urged the government to address infrastructure and funding gaps at procurement centres, provide adequate financial support for their operations, ensure fair wages for workers, and take immediate steps to end bribery and the collection of excess paddy from farmers.