Stop alleged collection of bribes at paddy procurement centres: Anbumani Ramadoss

Anbumani said similar complaints had surfaced during the previous DMK government and recalled that Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay had promised during the Assembly election campaign to prevent such exploitation. However, he alleged that the practice had continued under the present administration.

The PMK president also referred to recent remarks by Food Minister Venkataraman, who had reportedly acknowledged the existence of bribe collection at some procurement centres. While stating that procurement centre employees deserved adequate wages and welfare measures, Anbumani said farmers should not be made to bear the burden of administrative shortcomings.

He urged the government to address infrastructure and funding gaps at procurement centres, provide adequate financial support for their operations, ensure fair wages for workers, and take immediate steps to end bribery and the collection of excess paddy from farmers.