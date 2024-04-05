Stop ‘29 paise Modi’ slogan or face ‘ganja Udhayanidhi’ tune: BJP chief

COIMBATORE: BJP state president K Annamalai on Thursday said the party-led Union government has given maximum funds to Tamil Nadu over the last 10 years.

Campaigning from an open vehicle for Tamil Maanila Congress (TMC) candidate P Vijayakumar in Erode, the BJP leader said the Centre has so far given Rs 11 lakh crore and most of these funds has been transferred directly to beneficiaries.

“No other state have received so much funds from the central government,” he said, while countering charges by Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin that the Centre gives only Rs 29 paise for every Rs 1 given as tax.

Further, Annamalai asked Udhayanidhi to add up funds given for various central governmentschemes, if he has some basic knowledge. “Apart from what the Centre allots directly to the state in the budget, funds were credited directly to the bank account of beneficiaries,” he said.

Asking Udhayanidhi to stop calling as ‘29 paise Modi’ anymore, Annamalai said, if he continues calling so, then the BJP will refer him as ‘ganja Udhayanidhi.’ “Ganja is now available even in villages after DMK came to power,” he added.

He promised to establish an integrated cancer hospital and a sewage treatment plant in Erode to solve the problem of pollution, if NDA wins in Erode constituency.