Begin typing your search...

Stones pelted at Vande Bharat Express near Tirunelveli

However, no one was injured during the incident. The Railway Police have launched a probe into the incident.

ByOnline DeskOnline Desk|5 Feb 2024 5:21 AM GMT
Stones pelted at Vande Bharat Express near Tirunelveli
X

Stones pelted at Vande Bharat Express

CHENNAI: Vande Bharat Express was pelted with stones near Tirunelveli on Sunday.

The stone-pelting incident on the Vande Bharat Express took place while that train was crossing near Vanji Maniyachi station, in which the window panels of 9 coaches got smashed, according to a report.

However, no one was injured during the incident. The Railway Police have launched a probe into the incident.

On September 24, 2003, the Vande Bharat Rail service was launched from Chennai to Tambaram, Villupuram, Trichy, Dindigul, and Madurai via Virudhunagar to Tirunelveli.

TamilnaduVande Bharat ExpressStones pelted at Vande Bharat ExpressVanji Maniyachi station
Online Desk

    Next Story
    Related Articles
    Most Read

    © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

    X