Stones pelted at Vande Bharat Express near Tirunelveli

CHENNAI: Vande Bharat Express was pelted with stones near Tirunelveli on Sunday.

The stone-pelting incident on the Vande Bharat Express took place while that train was crossing near Vanji Maniyachi station, in which the window panels of 9 coaches got smashed, according to a report.

However, no one was injured during the incident. The Railway Police have launched a probe into the incident.

On September 24, 2003, the Vande Bharat Rail service was launched from Chennai to Tambaram, Villupuram, Trichy, Dindigul, and Madurai via Virudhunagar to Tirunelveli.