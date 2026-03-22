Stone pelting on moving trains punishable offence: Southern Railways

CHENNAI: The Southern Railway on Sunday issued an urgent public appeal against stone pelting on moving trains following recent incidents that have threatened passenger safety and disrupted rail services.
Officials warned that such unlawful acts pose a grave safety hazard as stones thrown at moving trains can shatter window panes and cause serious injuries or permanent harm to passengers including children and senior citizens.
In a press statement, the Chennai division of Southern Railway said stone pelting is a punishable offence under the Railways Act of 1989.
Under Section 152 of the Act throwing stones or any object at a train with intent to cause harm is punishable with imprisonment for ten years or even life imprisonment. Furthermore Section 154 provides for imprisonment and fines for acts that endanger the safety of passengers.
To curb these activities the Railway Protection Force and Government Railway Police have intensified patrolling in vulnerable locations across the Chennai Division.
Surveillance through CCTV and other monitoring mechanisms has been strengthened to identify and take action against offenders, the statement added.
It has requested parents teachers and social activists residing near railway tracks to counsel and sensitise children and youth regarding the serious consequences of such acts. Public cooperation is cited as essential in preventing these incidents and safeguarding lives.
Members of the public are also requested to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity near railway tracks to the railway helpline 139.