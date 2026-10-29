Stone on tracks hits MEMU train, railway security launches probe

The train, bound for Ernakulam from Pollachi, departed at around 5.20 am. While passing through the Ambarampalayam section, the locomotive crew heard a loud noise as the train hit an object on the tracks.

After reaching Meenakshipuram railway station, the loco pilot alerted the station authorities, who passed on the information to the Palakkad railway divisional control room.

Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel rushed to the spot and found a large stone near the tracks. A preliminary investigation revealed that the locomotive’s front protective beam struck the stone, which had been thrown nearly 40 metres away. A portion of the stone had broken off in the impact.

Ambu P Kumar, Divisional Security Commissioner of the Palakkad Division, inspected the spot along with police personnel from Anamalai police station and railway police from Coimbatore. A sniffer dog was also deployed. The police are examining CCTV footage and questioning people in the area to identify those responsible.

“A goods train carrying cars from Haryana to Pollachi passed through Ambarampalayam at 12.20 am. No stone was found on the tracks at that time. We suspect the stone was placed there later. Further investigation is under way,” an RPF official said.