Stone inscriptions, cannon balls found in Tiruvannamalai temple

TIRUVANNAMALAI: Excavation in the Arulmigu Arunachaleswarar temple in Tiruvannamalai town for laying pipelines in the sixth pragaram resulted in the discovery of three stone inscriptions and cannon balls on Thursday.

Tiruvannamalai Centre for historical research secretary S Balamurugan said, “Though the temple is a treasure trove of inscriptions, which have been discovered from time to time, there is no information as to where the inscriptions can be found. Hence, we have to access information of the temple’s historicity only through occasional finds like this.”

The three stones – one with six lines and another with five lines - were found in different locations, Balamurugan said. Archaeological consultant P Venketesan said one read the temple festival in the Tamil month of Panguni should be celebrated with the interest of the gold in the sanctum sanctorum of the temple.

Another revealed details of ghee and rice which were to be provided for the daily worship in the temple. This inscription contained sculptures of Gajasmaharamurthy and Markandeyan and dated to the time of Rajendra Chola I, sources revealed.

The third one had details of the sari given to the deity and also states that Chola queen Sembian Mahadevi had built a temple called Nagareesvaram Thirukoil either near or in the present temple. “There were no other details available” Balamurugan said. However, it can be concluded that even in the 9th century Tiruvannamalai was a big city, he added.













Meanwhile, resident S Sethu revealed that cannon balls fired by Hyder Ali against East India Company soldiers in the 1767 Tiruvannamalai war - when the latter used the fort-like temple to store arms and ammunition - were found.