Stolen underground cable worth Rs 1 lakh recovered, 4 youngsters arrested

TIRUVANNAMALAI: Chengam police recovered underground cable estimated at Rs 1 lakh following the arrest of four local youngsters on Saturday. A private telecom company had stocked underground cables in the open, in its godown in a village near Chengam.

As the cables went missing a few days ago, the company officials made a complaint to the Chengam police who registered a case and started investigations. Based on the inquiry the police rounded up 4 local youngsters, Tamilarasan (26), Meerkan (27), Prakash (27) and Perumal (29), all residents of villages nearby for the theft.

Based on the information provided by the youth during interrogation, police recovered all the stolen cables intact. The accused have been remanded to custody.