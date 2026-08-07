Stock trader PR Sundar arrested in Bengaluru in sexual harassment case

CHENNAI: PR Sundar, a stock market trader and finance influencer popular on Tamil social media circles, who was booked by the Chennai Police on charges of sexual harassment, was arrested in Bengaluru on Thursday.
The complainant, a television presenter, had approached Sundar seeking employment, following which the two became acquainted. She alleged that Sundar later invited her to his residence in Pattinapakkam, where he allegedly behaved inappropriately. She further claimed that when she informed his wife about the alleged incident, no action was taken.
The complainant also alleged that Sundar later asked her to visit his office on the pretext of apologising for an incident that allegedly occurred on June 29, 2026. She claimed that she was confined in a room for nearly three hours, during which she was sexually harassed and threatened with dire consequences.
Meanwhile, on Wednesday, Sundar took to social media, claiming that he is a victim of a motivated complaint and the allegations against him are baseless, and that the complaint against him was orchestrated by a police officer in the rank of Superintendent of Police (SP), whom the influencer claimed is in an unauthorised occupation of his property. Sundar stated that he has submitted complaints to the DGP and Commissioner of Police, Chennai seeking appropriate action.
Meanwhile, Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK) leader Seeman condemned the TVK government for targeting Sundar for his comments against the party.