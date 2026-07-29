Stir against unilateral Centre on August 2: CPM state secretary P Shanmugam

Shanmugam said the reply given by Union Minister of State for Jal Shakti Raj Bhushan Choudhary had come as a shock to farmers and the people of Tamil Nadu. He said PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss need not have raised such a question in Parliament at a time when all efforts should be focused on safeguarding Tamil Nadu's irrigation rights and opposing Karnataka's attempts to build the Mekedatu dam.

Shanmugam said it is an internationally accepted principle that upper riparian States cannot take unilateral decisions on disputes involving inter-State rivers. He alleged that the Union minister was well aware of this principle and accused the BJP-led Union government of continuing to act against Tamil Nadu's interests by giving such a reply in Parliament without considering its consequences.