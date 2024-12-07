Stick to reservation norms in SI appointments, says Anbumani Ramadoss

CHENNAI: PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss has urged the State government and Tamil Nadu Uniformed Service Recruitment Board (TNUSRB) to follow social justice in appointing police sub-inspectors and release the list of selected candidates, adhering to the rule.

In a statement, Anbumani said that a notification to recruit 621 SIs was released in May 2023. "But the government has not released the list of selected candidates. Moreover, the government is yet to rectify the errors in adhering to social justice norms as directed by the Madras High Court," he added.

Anbumani said that candidates who secured higher marks should have been placed in the general quota, and reservation should have been followed for others. "Due to placing candidates with higher marks in the reservation quota, others are affected. The court had ordered to rectify such mistakes," he said.

In a separate statement, PMK spokesperson K Balu dared electricity minister V Senthilbalaji to file a case against the party's allegations in the Adani bribery row, which is being investigated by the US authorities.