Sterlite waste removal: 9-member local panel formed

MADURAI: A nine-member local management committee has been constituted, to oversee the removal of industrial waste from Sterlite Copper plant in Thoothukudi

As per the directive of Supreme Court, which earlier allowed the Vedanta Group to execute some works, including evacuation of gypsum, removal of industrial waste from Sterlite Copper plant in Thoothukudi to avoid environmental degradation and also to manage green belt.

The committee, headed by Sub Collector as its Chairman, comprises officials, including District Environmental Engineer, Deputy Superintendent of Police and from the Directorate of Industrial Safety and Health, District Fire Officer and two personnel from Sterlite, Thoothukudi Collector K Senthil Raj told reporters on Friday.