Sterlite firing: HC seeks details of officials named in panel report

CHENNAI: Noting that the State government has given double-promotion to the police personnel and other public servants allegedly involved in the infamous Thoothukudi Sterlite firing, the Madras High Court directed the government to furnish the details of the officials named in the Aruna Jagadeesan commission report.

A division bench comprising Justice SS Sundar and Justice N Senthilkumar also observed that the police had raided the houses of innocent people after the firing, which, it said, was not different from what happened in the forest brigand Veerappan case.

Hearing the petition filed by human rights activist Henri Tiphagne against the premature closure of the investigation into the incident by the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), the court directed him to implead all the police personnel and public servants allegedly involved in the firing and posted the matter to January 19 for further hearing.

Appearing as party in person, Tiphagne said the commission closed the suo motu investigation over the police firing that left 13 anti-Serlite protestors dead without inquiring him. The NHRC closed the investigation after the State gave Rs 20 lakh as compensation to the victims’ family.

Taking note of the submission, the bench wondered if the commission’s duty was to close the investigation as compensation was paid or to find out the officials involved in the firing.

Advocate General R Shunmugasundaram placed the notification containing the list of officials found to have been involved in the firing, against whom disciplinary action has been initiated.