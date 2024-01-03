Sterlite closure: Supreme Court to consider hearing plea of Vedanta

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court agreed to consider hearing the Vedanta group’s plea related to closure of its Sterlite unit in Tuticorin.

A bench comprising CJI DY Chandrachud and justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra took note of submissions of senior advocate Shyam Divan, appearing for the Vedanta group firm, that the matter needed to be heard.

The senior lawyer said the matter is listed on January 22 and urged the bench that the matter be heard. The CJI said counsel for parties will be informed after he ascertains during as to whether any constitution bench matters are listed for hearing.

Earlier, the SC had said it has directed the registrar to allocate “two dedicated dates” for hearing the plea.

The top court n May asked the TN to take decisions in pursuance of its April 10 direction by which it had allowed Vedanta to carry out upkeep of its unit under supervision of a local-level monitoring committee.