Sterlite case: HC asks TN why no recommendation from expert panel implemented

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has directed the State to respond to why no action has been taken against the officials named in retired Justice Aruna Jagadeesan's report on the Thoothukudi firing during the anti-Sterlite protest.

Human rights activist Henri Tiphagne filed a petition in the Madras High Court to re-investigate the Thoothukudi firing incident in which 13 anti-Sterlite protesters were shot and killed by the police.

The case was listed before a division comprising Justice J Nisha Banu and Justice N Mala.

The petitioner Henri, contended that the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), which investigated the case as suo-motu closed the investigation without recording his contentions, within five months after the shoot-out took place, he wondered what is the hurry to close the investigation in a hurry manner.

He also contended that the Tamil Nadu government partly implemented the recommendation stated in the report of retired Justice Aruna Jagadeesan's commission.

The government has given Rs 20 lakh to the families of the victims and has not taken action against the 17 police personnel who were named in the commission's report.

The counsel appeared for the State and submitted that the government has not received any report from the NHRC.

After the submission, the bench directed the State to respond as to why no actions had been taken against the police personnel, as recommended by the commission.

The bench posted the matter to November 17 for further hearing.

Henri Tiphagne filed a petition against an order passed by the NHRC on October 25, 2018, closing the suo motu proceedings initiated by it with regard to the Thoothukudi firing incident.

The activist sought to re-investigate the case on the basis of his complaint.

Even though the government accepted the retired Justice Aruna Jagadeesan commission's report, no action was taken based on it, said Henri.

He alleged that the NHRC had closed the case in violation of the rules.