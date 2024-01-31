Steps to improve Nilgiri Tahr habitat initiated

COIMBATORE: The forest department has initiated steps to improve the habitat of Nilgiri Tahr, the state animal of Tamil Nadu, to increase their population.

As part of implementing ‘Project Nilgiri Tahr’, Supriya Sahu, additional chief secretary, environment, climate change, and forests inspected and held discussions with officials at Anaimalai Tiger Reserve.

Before wrapping up her two-day visit on Tuesday, Sahu inspected the Akkamalai grasslands, where there is presence of Nilgiri Tahr, and insisted officials take measures to protect the animal from any external disturbances. She also discussed steps that need to be taken to remove weeds on grasslands, which is a crucial habitat for Nilgiri Tahr as well as ensure that these animals get a conducive environment for breeding.

After inspection, Sahu met and appreciated the field staff of the Manampalli forest department at ATR for their efforts to reunite a calf elephant with its mother in December, last year. A photo of a reunited baby elephant in its mother’s embrace, which was taken by anti-poaching watcher Prabhakaran, had then won accolades.

She also gave away certificates and cash rewards to forest department staff for incidents of human-animal conflicts for three years in the region. Sahu then got to know about the progress of the tiger being rewilded by the forest department in the Manthirimattam area.

After flagging off an ambulance service at Koomatty tribal village, Sahu advised forest officials to dig trench and fence the hamlet to prevent the intrusion of wild animals. Issues on carrying out development work at Kozhikamuthi elephant camp and construction of residential quarters for mahouts were also discussed.