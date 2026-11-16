Steps to be initiated to enlist Big Temple on world wonders list: Panel

TIRUCHY: Steps would be initiated to enlist the Big Temple on the list of world wonders for its architectural valour and beauty, said Sanjay Kumar Jha, the Chairman of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Transport, Tourism and Culture, on Monday.
Speaking to reporters in Thanjavur on Monday after visiting the Big Temple, Standing Committee Chairman Sanjay Kumar Jha said it was his maiden visit to the temple and the architectural wonder looks more beautiful than described in the documents. “We think that the Taj Mahal is one of the wonders of the world, but the Big Temple looks more valorous and architecturally wonderful. Though it is accredited by UNESCO, we will initiate steps to enlist the engineering marvel in the list of world wonders," Jha said.
Noting that the temple attracts more than one lakh foreign visitors and several thousand researchers every month, he said it is worthwhile to visit the temple.
He further stressed that the temple, which stands tall for more than 1000 years, is a treasure and it is everyone’s duty to protect it and spread its greatness to the world. The MPs and members of the committee, S Kalyanasundaram, KE Prakash, Anurag Sharma, Golla Baburao and others were also present.
District Collector R Revathi welcomed the delegates while the traditional protocol was accorded to the committee when they visited the Big Temple. Earlier, the committee visited the Grand Anicut and the members were briefed about the water distribution system from the anicut.