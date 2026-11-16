Steps to be initiated to enlist Big Temple on world wonders list: Panel

Speaking to reporters in Thanjavur on Monday after visiting the Big Temple, Standing Committee Chairman Sanjay Kumar Jha said it was his maiden visit to the temple and the architectural wonder looks more beautiful than described in the documents. “We think that the Taj Mahal is one of the wonders of the world, but the Big Temple looks more valorous and architecturally wonderful. Though it is accredited by UNESCO, we will initiate steps to enlist the engineering marvel in the list of world wonders," Jha said.

Noting that the temple attracts more than one lakh foreign visitors and several thousand researchers every month, he said it is worthwhile to visit the temple.