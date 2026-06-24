Steps taken to curb hi-decibel bikes: Karur SP

TIRUCHY: To prevent minors riding motorcycles with high decibel noise, the Karur district police had instructed the mechanics who used to alter the vehicles with such nuisance noises to stop doing such works and the police decided to initiate strict legal action against their parents, said the SP of Karur, DN Hari Kiran Prasad, on Tuesday.
SP Hari Kiran Prasad said that the district had introduced a ‘Singapenn’ special task force, and it would be expanded to the range of DSPs across the district. Those who seek the help of the Singapore force can dial 1091 for a quick response. “We have instructed the Singapenn personnel to be available near schools, colleges, bus stands, railway stations and hospitals,” he said.
He also said that drone surveillance has been commissioned, which would have the latest camera to track the sand quarries. He also stated that a special team has been formed to track the rowdy elements in the district. “There are as many as 237 rowdies in the districts; among them 53 have been detained under the Goondas Act," the SP said.
Meanwhile, the SP expressed his concerns about the minors who are in the habit of riding two-wheelers with high decibel noise altered by mechanics. “We have asked the mechanics to avoid such alteration, and the police would initiate strict legal action against the parents of these minors,” he said.