Steps taken for fishers release, Centre tells Madras HC

CHENNAI: The Centre submitted before the Madras High Court that diplomatic steps have been taken to retrieve Tamil fishermen, who were detained by the Sri Lankan Navy.

The first division bench comprising Chief Justice SV Gangapurwala and Justice D Bharatha Chakravarthy heard a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) by Fisherman Care, a non-profit organisation seeking the safe retrieval of the detained 31fishermen from Tamil Nadu.

After the submission of the Union government, the bench disposed of the PIL.

Nearly, 31 Tamil Nadu fishermen were captured by the Sri Lankan Navy on December 9 and 13, while they were fishing in the traditional waters between India and Sri Lanka, said the petitioner.

The Indian fishermen of Tamil Nadu are deprived of their life and livelihood while they are exercising their traditional rights on the waters between India and Sri Lanka in the Palk Strait, the petitioner contended. Their boats are captured, damaged and the nets are destroyed by the Sri Lankan Navy. The petitioner contended that human rights violations have been committed against Indian fishermen for the past 34 years.

The inaction of the Union government amounts to a violation of Article 19 (l) (g) and Article 21 of the Constitution of India, said the petitioner.