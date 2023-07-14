Steps being taken to increase milk procurement price, says Thangaraj

COIMBATORE: Milk and Dairy Development Minister Mano Thangaraj on Thursday said appropriate steps would be taken to increase procurement price of milk.

Addressing reporters in Coimbatore, Thangaraj said farmers have been demanding a hike in procurement price of milk following an increase in price of fodder, fuel expenses and other commodities.

“Their demand will be taken up with Chief Minister MK Stalin for consideration. Several measures, including on the spot quality assessment of milk and sorting out delay in payment issues has come as a boon to farmers,” he said.

Regarding procurement price variations between Aavin and private players, the Minister said private firms change rates and do not give a permanently fixed price for milk, unlike the Aavin.

Claiming that prices of Aavin milk remain lowest in the country, Minister Thangaraj said constructive efforts have been taken to increase milk production.

“There is huge demand for milk products, not only in Tamil Nadu and India, but in the global market too. By increasing milk production, our state’s GDP will improve and as well as boost the rural economy,” he said, adding that efforts have been taken to increase Aavin’s milk handling capacity from 50 lakh litres to 70 lakh litres.

Regarding shortage of Aavin milk and retailers jacking up its prices, the Minister said some shops are selling milk above the fixed rate in violation and it is being monitored.