Step up surveillance to rein in crimes: TNCC president Selvaperunthagai

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Congress Committee president K Selvaperunthagai on Monday strongly condemned the alleged sexual assault and death of a three-year-old girl from a migrant worker family in the SIPCOT industrial area of Gummidipoondi in Tiruvallur district, describing the incident as a "barbaric and inhuman crime" that has shocked society.
Selvaperunthagai urged the State government to transfer the case to a fast-track court and provide appropriate compensation and moral support to the bereaved family. He further called for enhanced police surveillance and the installation of additional CCTV cameras in industrial regions such as SIPCOT, where large numbers of workers and their families reside.
He expressed deep concern over the continuing incidents of violence against women and girl children in the State and urged the police to strengthen preventive measures, including intensified patrolling in vulnerable areas.
He also said it was deeply distressing that even the children of migrant workers who had come to Tamil Nadu in search of livelihood were unable to live in a safe environment. He demanded that no mercy be shown to the accused and called for the case to be prosecuted swiftly, with the accused receiving a stringent and exemplary punishment in court.