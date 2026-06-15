Step up surveillance to rein in crimes: TNCC president Selvaperunthagai

Selvaperunthagai urged the State government to transfer the case to a fast-track court and provide appropriate compensation and moral support to the bereaved family. He further called for enhanced police surveillance and the installation of additional CCTV cameras in industrial regions such as SIPCOT, where large numbers of workers and their families reside.

He expressed deep concern over the continuing incidents of violence against women and girl children in the State and urged the police to strengthen preventive measures, including intensified patrolling in vulnerable areas.