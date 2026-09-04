Step up security to check rising crime, says Edappadi K Palaniswami

He also alleged that several online platforms, including FQL and other apps, were defrauding people through online scams and urged the government to strengthen the Economic Offences Wing to prevent such financial fraud.

Participating in the discussion on demands for grants for the Police and Fire and Rescue Services departments, EPS said that around 15,000 posts were vacant across various police departments and urged the newly elected government to fill them at the earliest. He said the current police-to-population ratio was around one police officer per 675 people and stressed the need to increase the strength of the police force in proportion to the population to help reduce the crime rate.

EPS also alleged that women police personnel were deployed for the Chief Minister's security during his visit to open the Mettur dam at night time. Citing existing rules, he said women police personnel should not be deployed for VIP security and urged the government to ensure that the rules were followed.

Raising the recent FQL scam in the Assembly, EPS said that a large number of people in Sivaganga, Madurai, and Dindigul districts had allegedly lost money to online fraud. He urged the government to strengthen the Economic Offences Wing to prevent such financial scams and protect the public.

He also expressed concern over the increase in Pocso cases in the State and urged the government to provide adequate powers and resources to the Sengapen Sirappu Athiradi Padai (special force) to ensure the safety of women and children.

EPS, while referring to the theft of wires connected to the electric motor pump on his farmland in Siluvampalayam village, attributed the incident to drug addicts and alleged that people who complained to the police about the drug menace had also been targeted by drug mafias. He urged the government to take steps to protect those who provide information about drug-related activities.