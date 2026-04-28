Step up heatwave support system: NHRC

In a statement to Chief Secretaries of 21 states and Delhi, the Commission specifically included Tamil Nadu, stressing the need for advance preparedness and effective implementation of relief measures. The advisory comes at a time when several parts of Tamil Nadu are already experiencing high temperatures and humidity, increasing heat stress among residents.

The NHRC noted that heat waves disproportionately affect economically weaker sections, daily wage earners, outdoor workers, and the homeless, particularly in urban centres like Chennai, where access to adequate shelter and cooling infrastructure remains uneven. The elderly, children, infants and newborns were identified as being especially vulnerable to extreme heat conditions.