Step up flood preparedness: CM Vijay to District Collectors

CHENNAI: Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay has instructed District Collectors to take precautionary measures to prevent loss of life and other untoward incidents amid the northeast monsoon across the State.
He reviewed the monsoon situation at the State Emergency Response Centre at Ezhilagam on Thursday and interacted with Collectors of southern districts and the Nilgiris district.
During the review, the Chief Minister directed the Collectors to remain vigilant and take all necessary steps to minimise the impact of heavy rainfall and prevent loss of life.
He also stressed the need for coordination among government departments to manage emergencies effectively and address monsoon-related damage.
Vijay reviewed the call centre's functioning at Ezhilagam and the facilities available to implement integrated emergency response measures.
Revenue and Disaster Management Minister KA Sengottaiyan, Chief Secretary M Sai Kumar, and Commissioner of Revenue Administration B Chandra Mohan were among those present. The India Meteorological Department has issued rain alerts for the southern and Delta regions.