Steep rise in Jasmine price in Madurai ahead of Pongal

CHENNAI: Jasmine price witnessed a rise by Rs 2,000 in just one day as a kilo of the flower is being sold at Rs 3,000. It costed just Rs 1,000 per kilo yesterday.



Flower market in Madurai's Maatuthavani has come alive ahead of Pongal festival as flowers have started coming in from Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and several other states.

The Pichi breed and Madras Malli is priced at Rs 2,000 per kilogram. While Sambangi and Sevvandhi is priced at Rs 250, and Panneer Rose is sold at Rs 300.