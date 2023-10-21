Steel manufacturer to offer scholarship for children of construction workers

CHENNAI: Sumangala Steel, a TMT steel manufacturer based in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, has launched a scholarship programme to help children of construction workers to pursue engineering courses.

According to a press release, ‘Ungal Kuzhandhayum Aagalaam Engineer’ is a part of a Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative.

The scholarship is available for both degree and diploma courses in engineering in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry and 18 eligible candidates were selected based on Plus Two marks with a basic 70 per cent cut off.

The scholarship covers their education subject to a maximum of Rs1 lakh per year.

Under the scholarship, selected students were given laptops.

“The scholarship would continue to be awarded to these students for the entire duration of their course (3 / 4 years), subject to them fulfilling some essential benchmarks on grades, discipline, attendance etc,” the release added.