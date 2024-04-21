Steel-cutting of 3rd cadet-training ship held at Kattupalli

NEW DELHI: The steel-cutting ceremony of a third cadet-training ship was held at a shipyard in Kattupalli on Saturday, officials said. The ceremony was presided by Defence Secretary Giridhar Aramane, according to a statement shared by a spokesperson of the Indian Navy.

The steel-cutting ceremony of the third cadet training ship (yard-18005) was held at the M/s L&T Shipyard, Kattupalli, the statement said. Senior officials from the Navy and Larsen and Toubro (L&T) were present on the occasion.

The contract for indigenous design and the construction of three cadet-training ships was concluded between the defence ministry and L&T in March 2023, the statement said. These cadet-training ships will be utilised for training officer cadets at sea.