Staying with parents for childbirth isn’t desertion: Madras HC

The husband alleged that after moving to Singapore for work, he regularly sent money to his mother. He claimed his wife was upset over this and left the matrimonial home. He further alleged that she failed to invite his family to important functions, including the baby shower, and accused her of mental cruelty.

However, the wife contended that her husband and his family failed to provide proper care or financial support for her or the child, forcing her to seek maintenance through the court.

After hearing arguments, the bench noted that though the husband argued his family was not invited to the baby shower, there was no material to show that such a function was actually conducted. The court also took note of the wife's stand that no such function ever took place.