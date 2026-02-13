Staying in alliance or not Congress’s call, rebuffs Minister Rajakannappan

MADURAI: In a take-it-or-leave-it statement to Congress that the ruling DMK is capable of winning polls of its own, senior DMK minister RS Rajakannappan rebuffed the GOP’s demand for a share in power.
Following up on party chief MK Stalin’s clear no to a coalition government, the Forests and Khadi Minister further challenged the power-sharing demands of select Congress leaders.
He framed this position within the broader history of the Dravidian movement, noting that the party’s success is rooted in its service to the grassroots rather than a dependence on other political entities.
Asserting that the DMK cannot conduct its political activities by relying on alliances, the ruling party leader said, “If they come, let them come; if they go, let them go,” repeating his earlier statement that no one is holding the Congress from leaving the alliance, even while they aren’t asking them to get out.
Speaking at an event here on Wednesday, he said that CM Stalin will handle matters concerning the coalition, but added that the party’s attitude remains the same.
Kannappan emphasised that the status of the alliance is ultimately the “Chief Minister’s preference”.
Reflecting on the Dravidian movement’s origins, Kannappan said CN Annadurai founded the movement in the pouring rain at Robinson Park to challenge the power of elites, such as landlords and industrial magnates.
Meanwhile, the Minister asserted that the BJP cannot gain a foothold in Tamil Nadu.
Rajakannappan further claimed that the AIADMK is effectively a “finished force”.
“Even if they take ‘annakaavadi’ (a traditional ritualistic offering) to Kunnakudi, the BJP cannot gain a foothold here. The AIADMK existed once, but it ended with MGR and Jayalalithaa,” Rajakannappan added.