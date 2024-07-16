Status quo to be maintained for Kappalur toll gate

MADURAI: Villagers, road users, and industrialists around Kappalur in Madurai district breathed a sigh of relief as they were informed of retaining the previous status quo at the toll gate.

The decision was taken at a peace committee meeting convened by the District Administration and chaired by P Moorthy, Minister for Commercial Taxes and Registration, in Madurai on Monday.

However, it was viewed by some as a temporary solution.

A few days ago, there was a protest by some local villagers led by RB Udhayakumar, Thirumangalam MLA at Kappalur toll gate seeking its removal and withdrawal of legal notices issued to several road users.

PN Raghunatha Raja, president, Kappalur Industrialists Association appealed to the NHAI to find a permanent solution to the recurring problem.