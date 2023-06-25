'Statue of VP Singh will be installed at Presidency college': Stalin

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Sunday announced that a full-length statue of former Prime Minister, late VP Singh will be installed at the premises of Presidency college.

"As a rich tribute to VP Singh, who was a beacon, a full-length statue will be erected in Chennai, " he had declared in Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly on April 20, 2023.

"In order to implement the announcement made in the assembly, the chief minister had announced that a full-length statue of VP Singh will be installed at the premises of Presidency college, Chennai, " a release from state government said.

Earlier in the day, Stalin paid rich tributes to VP Singh on his birth anniversary.

"On the occasion of the birth anniversary of former Prime Minister VP Singh, I pay homage to a revolutionary leader who was steadfast in his commitment to uplift the backward classes. He fearlessly championed the cause of social justice, emboldening everyone to assert that Reservation Is Our Right. The legacy of VP Singh intertwines with the spirit of late DMK chief M Karunanidhi as they shared a common goal of empowering the underprivileged. May his thoughts continue to guide us towards a brighter and more equitable future, " he tweeted.