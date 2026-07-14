Station Masters Association demand scrapping night duty allowance ceiling

TIRUCHY: Members of All India Station Masters Association (AISMA) on Tuesday staged a protest for various demands, including the filling up of vacancies across the railway divisions and withdrawing the ceiling of night duty allowance.
The AISMA members who assembled in front of the office of the Tiruchy Divisional Railway Manager raised slogans against the attack of the station master at Delhi Cantonment railway station and demanded a fair inquiry and proper punishment for the attackers.
They also demanded to fill the existing vacancies of station masters across the railway divisions and initiate steps to move the files of inter-divisional transfers and inter-railway transfers.
Claiming that the station masters are allotted more work than the prescribed duty, the members demanded to end such practice and to scrap the ceiling of night duty allowance for the station masters.
They also demanded to withdraw the Essentially Intermittent (EI) roster system that allows extra work to the railway employees, particularly the station masters.
Members from various railway unions also took part in the protest.