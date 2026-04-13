State's new airtight moves to ensure foul-free board exam process

The board exams for Classes 10 and 12 are considered critical given their significance while pursuing collegiate education. This year's board exam has just wrapped up, and results are expected in the first week of May. The results of these exams and students' performance often become a point of discussion and debate.

The DGE has set a precedent this year by introducing steps at every level, from curbing malpractices and invigilation to evaluation, thus tying up the loose ends.

Among the new measures, specifically to reduce malpractices, was the directive for the invigilators to procure signatures from at least two students while both opening and closing the question paper packet. They were also ordered to seal the question paper packet promptly after distribution and the answer sheet packet after collection, in front of the students, to prevent any additional question papers reaching third parties or fraudsters and loose packets being carried out of the exam hall.